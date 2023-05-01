STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident involving two tractor trailers has closed all eastbound lanes of traffic on I-84 in Sturbridge Monday morning.

According to MassDOT the accident occurred near Exit 3 on I-84 and their were unknown injuries.

Sturbridge Police, State Police and Sturbridge firefighters are assisting in the accident. State Police will attempt to reroute traffic around the weigh-station but drivers are asked to find an alternative route. It is unknown at this time where the eastbound lanes will be reopened.