CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several lanes have reopened on the eastbound and westbound of the Mass. Pike are in Charlton Tuesday morning following a serious tractor-trailer crash.

According to MassDOT, the accident on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike near mile marker 82.2 has caused serious injuries. All lanes on the highway were closed so that a medical helicopter can land. As of 10:30 a.m., the left lane of the eastbound side and the two left lanes on the westbound side remain closed as crews continue to clean up the area.

Drivers should expect delays until the highway can be fully reopened. It is unknown how long the area will be closed. 22News will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.