Are you ready for heavy traffic expected during The Big E?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are just one week away from the start of The Big E!

Most of us are excited for the food, music, and rides, while others are dreading the traffic. Surrounding towns are already preparing for the major backups to come.

Although hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend, construction on the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge will likely cause even more congestion.

22News spoke with one driver who said he expects this year to have the worst traffic yet.

Springfield resident, Albert Velazquez said, “It’s already been horrible the past several years, now with the construction going on here in Agawam, along with MGM here, you know, it’s just chaos.”

There will be shuttle buses on the weekends of the fair.

And state and local police will help direct traffic.