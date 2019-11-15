Area of Homestead Avenue in Holyoke closed after car hit utility pole

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Homestead Avenue in Holyoke is currently closed after a car crashed into a utility pole on Friday afternoon.

Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News, an SUV hit a utility pole and was found rolled over onto the driver side around 12:30 p.m. near Homestead Avenue and Sheehan Drive. Electrical wires were down on the street and lying across the vehicle.

Cavagnac said Holyoke Gas and Electric were called to the area to de-energize the power lines so the driver could be extricated. The woman was able to exit the car through the sunroof. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Homestead Avenue will be closed from Westfield Road to the entrance of Holyoke Community College for several hours.

(Photo: Holyoke Fire Department)

(Photo: Holyoke Fire Department)

(Photo: Holyoke Fire Department)

