SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a current backup on I-91 North in Springfield Wednesday morning.

A photo sent to 22News shows a car sideways on the highway blocking two travel lanes and forcing cars to travel in the other two lanes.

22News contacted State Police for additional info and is waiting to hear back. We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.

