SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – There was an accident on I-91 in Springfield that is causing backups Thursday morning.

State Police told 22News there was an accident on I-91 in Springfield around 8 a.m. but police are clearing it up now. There was no other information available regarding the accident.

View the Live Traffic Map here

Become a 22News Traffic Tracker // Get real-time driving traffic updates and detour information. Download the Waze App.