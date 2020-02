SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A car in the breakdown lane on I-91 North in Longmeadow caused backups for the Friday morning commute.

According to State Police from the Springfield Barracks, a woman ran out of gas on I-91 North near the Longmeadow curve. Traffic is backed up from Longmeadow into Springfield.

*Update 9 a.m.* Traffic is now clear.

