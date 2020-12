WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Repairs to a culvert on Beebe Road in Wilbraham is being conducted Thursday.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, the area on 75 Beebe Road will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for emergency repairs to a culvert. There will be detours signs in place for drivers to take an alternative route.

The Department of Public Works is working to make the repairs.