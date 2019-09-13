Big E opens Friday: What to know about fair traffic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gates for The Big E will open in Friday morning, and you can expect big crowds, along with some traffic delays.

Work has been going on at the Morgan Sullivan Bridge, also known as the “Bridge to the Big E,” since January. And as its nickname says, the bridge connecting Agawam and West Springfield is a popular route to the fair.

Because of its use as a way to get to the Big E, crews will stop work on the bridge while the fair goes on, though traffic will still be reduced to one lane in either direction.

The traffic lights near the Big E will be synced up to help with congestion, and police will also direct traffic. A left-hand turn on Memorial Avenue from River Streeet will not be open, according to West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt.

One way to alleviate traffic is to use different modes of transportation to get to the Big E. King Ward buses are providing shuttle service to the fair. They will pick up people from Holyoke Community College, the Enfield Square Mall, Springfield Union Station, and MGM Springfield.