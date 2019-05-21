Both lanes closed on I-91S in Greenfield closed due to paving

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Both lanes of a section of I-91 South in Greenfield will be closed throughout the day Tuesday for paving work.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the lanes between Exits 27 and 26 will be closed until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Traffic is being diverted into the breakdown lane during the closures.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead for delays when driving through the area.

One lane in the area will also be closed Wednesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for construction work.

Drivers should reduce their speed and use caution when traveling through the area. The work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

