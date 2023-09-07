CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have closed all lanes of traffic on Route 20 in Charlton due to a serious crash on Thursday.

According to Charlton Police, Route 20 has been closed since 11:30 a.m. and remains closed as police investigate the accident that occurred near the Tree House Brewing Company. Traffic is being diverted at Route 169 and Route 49.

22News has contacted the Massachusetts State Police for more information. This article will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.