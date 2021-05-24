Bridge and guardrail repairs I-90, Berkshire County

BLANFORD, Mass. (WWLP) — Road work is expected to take place in multiple areas of I-90 in Berkshire County for bridge and guardrail repairs.

According to MassDOT, construction will take place from 7 a.m to 4 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., Monday, May 24 through Friday, May 28. The work will involve temporary lane closures, but drivers will be able to travel through the work zones.

Breakdown of work zones:

Blandford: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 30, on Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Otis: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23, from Monday, May 24, through Thursday, May 27, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Becket: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9, from Monday, May 24, through Thursday, May 27, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m

Lee: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 10, on Monday, May 24, and on Tuesday, May 25, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Becket/Lee: Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from Mile Marker 19 to Mile Marker 22, on Monday, May 24, Tuesday, May 25, Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Visit www.mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes, reduce speed, and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone. These operations are weather dependent and subject to change without notice.