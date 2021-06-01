Bridge, guardrail repairs on MassPike in Otis, Becket, Lee

OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be bridge and guardrail repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee, Otis, and Becket this week starting Tuesday night.

According to MassDOT, the work is scheduled to begin in some locations on Tuesday, June 1, and will conclude on Friday, June 4. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

The locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:

Otis and Becket

On I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 19 to mile marker 22, work will be starting at 7 p.m. each night and concluding at 5 a.m. the following morning on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights, June 1, June 2, and June 3

The low-speed travel lane will be closed during this time

Lee

On I-90 westbound at mile marker 10, there will be lane closures during the daytime on Thursday, June 3, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m

Travel will be allowed through the work zone during the day

There will be no work on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.