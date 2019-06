RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers should plan ahead to avoid possible delays on the Massachusetts Turnpike in western Hampden County this week.

According to MassDOT, crews will be doing bridge maintenance on the Mass Pike westbound in Russell Monday through Thursday. Lane closures will be in effect from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. each day.

Drivers are advised to slow down and drive cautiously while crews work.

Construction is subject to change based on weather conditions.