WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is temporarily closing the Route 9 bridge over the Ware River.

The bridge will be closed Thursday from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., according to a news release from MassDOT. A detour will be in place from Route 9 to Knox Avenue, to Maple Street, to South Street, and back to Route 9.

MassDOT made the announcement but did not say why they were closing the bridge. The work is weather permitting. There will be signs and law enforcement details to help provide direction.