GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Water Street in Granville will be closed beginning Monday.

According to the Granville Police Department, the MassDOT has ordered the closure of the bridge over Seymour Brook due to safety concerns. Water Street from Trumble Lane to the transfer station will be closed for several years.

Drivers will have to seek an alternate route and police say Trumble Lane is impassable. A grant was awarded to repair the bridge.