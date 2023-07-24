WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bridge Street bridge in Williamsburg will be closed permanently after it received some damage in the recent storms.

The bridge was temporarily closed last Monday after the Mill River was overflowed with rain water and debris from the previous day and damaged the bridge. MassDOT inspected the bridge and determined the bridge will need to be repaired before it can be reopened. The South Main Street bridge is currently available to cross the Mill River.

MassDOT has been preparing over the last few years a plan to replace both the Bridge Street and South Main Street bridges over the Mill River. A public hearing will be held this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the proposed designs for the new bridges.

The proposed plan would rebuild both bridges and a portion of South Main Street between them. Traffic patterns would also be changed, creating a one-way loop between the two bridges.

The project is currently projected to begin in Spring 2026 and would cost nearly $10 million but funded through the 2023 Transportation Improvement Project for the Pioneer Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Residents are asked to provide feedback during Thursday’s public hearing that will be held on Zoom, you can register to attend the event through the MassDOT website. Written statements can be sent to Carrie E. Lavallee, P.E., Chief Engineer, via e-mail to massdotmajorprojects@dot.state.ma.us or via US Mail to Suite 7210, 10 Park Plaza, Boston, MA 02116, Attention: Major Projects, Project File No. 607675.