Bridge repairs on Mass Pike in Russell, Blandford, Otis, and Becket starting Monday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Bridge repairs and construction will be taking place on the Mass Pike in Russell, Blandford, Otis, and Becket starting Monday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), there will be daytime and overnight bridge repair and construction on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Russell, Blandford, Otis, and Becket Monday, April 26 through Friday, April 30.

The work is scheduled to begin in some locations at 7:00 a.m. on Monday and will continue at different locations and time frames through to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30. There will be intermittent lane closures, but roads will remain open for through travel.

The locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:

Russell — Guardrail repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound from Mile Marker 36 to Mile Marker 30, from Monday, April 26, through Thursday, April 29, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning

— Guardrail repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound from Mile Marker 36 to Mile Marker 30, from Monday, April 26, through Thursday, April 29, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning Blandford — Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 30 on Wednesday, April 28, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m

— Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 30 on Wednesday, April 28, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m Otis — Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23 from Monday, April 26, through Friday, April 30, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

— Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23 from Monday, April 26, through Friday, April 30, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Becket— Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9 from Monday, April 26, through Friday, April 30, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather-dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.