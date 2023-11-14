WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Messaging on a couple of MassDOT digital highway signs has been disrupted, as the devices aren’t currently working properly.

Choppy texts appearing on highway signage may be a small nuisance to some but do not have a huge impact on the typical driving routine.

“No, it’s part of the way things are. If I’m going to get upset over that?,” Katie Siren is from Westfield said she and mostly sticks to back roads with the occasional trip on the Mass. Pike. She’s used to seeing MassDOT signage.

If you frequent I-91, particularly in the south-end area of Springfield, you may have noticed the current digital sign is in need of repair. The text, advertising open MassDOT plowing positions, doesn’t appear in full.

22News contacted MassDOT to learn how the digital messaging is chosen, though did not hear back, there is some information available online.

Those interested must locate their particular highway district office and fill out a form.

In the past, MassDOT has also held billboard design contests encouraging the public to submit phrases as they relate to PSAs and safety campaigns.

Massachusetts is now hiring snow plowers »

While some previous messaging has been welcomed as lighthearted fun, “use yah blinkah”, drivers describe the types of alerts they appreciate most, “it’ll tell you things about weather warnings, and if there is something coming up, to be aware of increased traffic and things like that. That’s all good stuff it just kind of gives you a heads-up that maybe you might want to take a different route.”

No word yet of when the I-91 sign might be fixed.