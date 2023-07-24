SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic on I-91 south in Springfield is accumulating after a car crash Monday afternoon.

Springfield firefighters are assisting in removing the driver from the vehicle. A photo of the incident shared by the fire department shows the vehicle off the road, under the I-91S overpass portion near Exit 1.

Photos shared to 22News by Veronica Velazquez show crews under the I-91 exit overpass with a vehicle upside down.

According to Waze, traffic on the southbound side is backed up past I-291. 22News will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.