SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car fire caused traffic to be backed up on I-91 northbound Tuesday afternoon.

The Springfield Fire Department said a car caught on fire in the left lane of I-91 northbound near the split of I-391. The fire has been extinguished and no one was injured.

According to Waze, traffic was backed up to the Memorial Bridge in downtown Springfield. The left lane was closed as crews worked to extinguish the car fire.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the fire.