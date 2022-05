WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to put out a fire on Interstate 91 northbound in West Springfield Wednesday morning.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to a report of a vehicle on fire on I-91 north. MassDOT reports the right lane is closed near Exit 11, the on-ramp to the Mass. Pike.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.