HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cherry Street is temporarily closed Sunday due to an overnight single-car crash in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Sgt. Troy Copeland told 22News around 4 a.m., a driver struck a utility pole causing damage and wires to hang low over the roadway. Copeland couldn’t confirm if any injuries were reported at this time.

Cherry Street between Hillside Avenue and Northampton Street will remain closed until the necessary repairs have been completed.