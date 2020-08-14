Chester Road over Smart Brook Bridge reopens in Middlefield

MIDDLEFIELD, Mass. (MassDOT) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that the bridge located on Chester Road over Smart Brook in Middlefield will be reopened to traffic on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

The bridge was closed on Monday, June 22, to allow crews to replace the beams, deck, railings and approaches to the superstructure.

The cost of the bridge rehabilitation project is $944,205 and is anticipated to be completed in October 2020. The contractor for the project is New England Infrastructure of Hudson, Massachusetts.

MassDOT appreciates the patience of the traveling public during this necessary repair and maintenance work.