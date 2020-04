CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state Department of Transportation has announced temporary daytime closures from I-391 to I-91 in Chicopee on Friday.

According to MassDOT, there will be a temporary daytime closure of the I-391 southbound ramp to I-91 northbound in Chicopee on Friday, April 17, between the hours of 7 a.m., and 3 p.m.