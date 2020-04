Snip it from the live Waze traffic map

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Chestnut Street in Hatfield will be closed to traffic starting Tuesday.

According to Hatfield Police Chestnut Street at Plain Road will be closed. Chestnut Street at Route 5 is open up to Circle Drive for residential and Brockway Smith traffic only.

The closure will be in place until Friday, police are advising drivers to seek alternate routes.