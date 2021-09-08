Chicopee off-ramp on Mass Pike closed overnight for paving

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The westbound off-ramp for Exit 49 in Chicopee on the Mass Pike will be closed Wednesday night into Thursday morning for overnight paving.

MassDOT says the Mass Pike off-ramp on the westbound side will be closed from 10 p.m. Wednesday night to 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Crews will be paving the off-ramp as part of a paving project currently being done on the Mass Pike.

Signage will be in place to warn drivers of the closure. Detours will route drivers to use Exit 45 to Route 5 Southbound then to I-91 Northbound. From there, you can take Exit 11 to get back on the Mass Pike and take the eastbound Exit 49.