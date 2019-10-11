Expect traffic delays on Memorial Drive in Chicopee due to crash

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers could expect traffic delays in the area of the Jiffy Lube on Memorial Drive after a car crashed early Friday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, a car crashed into a power station box in the area of Memorial Drive and New Ludlow Road around 1:20 a.m.

Wilk said there were no injuries and electric crews are making repairs and could be in the area until 10:00 a.m. Officers are there assisting traffic.

  (Photo via reportit)
