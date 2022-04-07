CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Road construction projects are set to begin in Chicopee.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, drivers are encouraged to avoid the following areas due to alternate traffic patterns, road closures, and delays.

Beginning April 11: Adding a new water main

Beginning September 7: Reconstruction of Columba Street from Laurel Street to Ward Street, including both intersections.

Paving

Beginning April 11, portions of: Old Field Road Amherst Street Whitin Avenue

Resurfaced in the coming weeks: McKinstry Avenue Springfield Street Exchange Street Perkins Street East Main Street Belcher Street Prospect Street Syrek Street



Safety Improvements Project

Beginning April 11: Montcalm Street which includes sidewalk installation at Langevin Street.

To begin in the weeks to follow: Moreau Drive at Litwin Lane sidewalk installation Front Street speed tables Front Street at Cabot street traffic alterations



New pavement is being installed along the length of Fuller Road, expected to be completed in August 2023.

Since September 20, 2021, a detour on Fuller Road began and is used occasionally. Fuller Road eastbound at Sheridan Street is detoured to Old Fuller Road, shutting down this direction between Sheridan Street and Old Fuller Road. Westbound traffic on Fuller Road may occasionally be detoured to Old Fuller Road.