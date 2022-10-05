WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The long-awaited project of repairing the culvert on City View Road in Westfield is now complete.

The City is reopening the road to traffic on Thursday, at 8:30 a.m. The barriers will be removed in celebration with Mayor McCabe, Ward 4 City Councilor Mike Burns, City Engineer Allison McMordie, and Acting Director of the DPW, Fran Cain.

“It has been a ‘long road’ since its beginnings to the completion of this project,” jokes City Engineer Allison McMordie, “Engineering has worked closely with the DPW to deliver the best service to the City, and we appreciate the diligent work of Woodward and Curran and Baltazar Contractors to deliver the highest quality result.”

The road was closed in September 2021 by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials due to poor conditions of the culvert. According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Westfield, the project included repairs to the culvert, a new gas main over the culvert, a new fire hydrant, and a half mile of new pavement and guardrails along the road.