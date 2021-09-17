Clark Street in Easthampton closed for sewer project

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working Clark Street in Easthampton Friday.
According to the Easthampton Police Department, Clark Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for sewer work. Drivers are being asked to look for a different route.
MAP: Clark Street in Easthampton
