Clement Street Bridge in Northampton closed for repairs

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If your commute usually takes you across Clement Street Bridge in Northampton, you’ll want to find another route for the rest of the summer.

Starting on Monday, the Clement Street bridge will be closed for about six weeks for repairs. Detours are in place during construction.

Crews will be replacing the bridge deck’s protective surfacing and repaving 30 feet of it. This is the last phase of the project, which started last June.

The bridge crosses the Mill River is more than a century old and thousands of cars cross it each day. If you’re looking for a way around the bridge, you can take Bliss Street, Pine Street, West Street or South Street.

The bridge is scheduled to be back open in September.