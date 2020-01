(WWLP) – Intermittent closures will continue on I-90 in Becket Thursday night and Friday to clear fallen rock from near the roadway.

The Mass Pike eastbound lanes in Beckett near mile marker 15.5 will be intermittently closed until 6 a.m.

Additionally, daily operations to remove rock from the ditch will also require intermittent one-lane closures between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Each closure will last between five and 10 minutes.

Friday is scheduled to be the last day of cleanup.