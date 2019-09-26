Columbia Gas crews working in West Springfield, delays expected on Westfield St.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Expect traffic delays Thursday night if you’re driving in the Westfield Street area of West Springfield.

According to Columbia Gas spokeswoman Aimee Henderson, crews will be completing work around the 1500 block of Westfield Road until the late evening hours.

The four lanes of that road will be reduced to two lanes and West Springfield Police officers will be in the area to help direct traffic.

Please give yourself extra time if you plan on traveling in that area as traffic delays are expected.

We’ll let you know when all the lanes reopen.

