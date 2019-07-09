Columbia Gas project to cause traffic delays in Springfield for three weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A natural gas main project by Columbia Gas will affect traffic in the Six Corners section of Springfield starting Tuesday. 

According to Columbia Gas spokeswoman Aimee Henderson, residents should expect traffic delays in the Hancock and Walnut streets area from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. 

The project is expected to go on for the next three weeks. 

Detours will be announced, and police will be in the area directing traffic while Columbia Gas crews work. 

