WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Work crews will be conducting overnight bridge repairs on the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail Bridge in Westfield on Friday night.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) says the work will begin at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, and end at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 6. Elm Street will be closed to traffic and detours will be in place. Drivers should be prepared for delays.

The detours will be as follows:

Vehicle traffic will be directed to utilize Orange Street, Maple Street and Franklin Street.

Truck traffic will be directed to utilize Meadow Street and Main Street to re-enter Elm Street.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.