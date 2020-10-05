Construction continues on Mass Pike this week from Blandford to Lee

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Expect lane closures and reduced speeds if you take the Mass Pike this week between Lee and Blandford.

Beginning on Monday, October 5th at 7:00 a.m., MassDOT crews will begin construction on both eastbound and westbound on the Mass Pike in Blandford, Russell, Otis, Becket and Lee. Lane closures are expected to last until 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9th.

The locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:

Montgomery

Bridge repair operations will take place on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 36 from Monday, October 5, through Thursday, October 8, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Blandford and Russell

Milling and paving operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound from Mile Marker 32 to Mile Marker 29 from Monday, October 5, through Thursday, October 8, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work will require intermittent lane closures throughout the night.

Russell

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 34.5 from Monday, October 5, through Friday, October 9, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require shoulder closures.

Otis

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23 from Monday, October 5, through Thursday, October 8, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane shifts.

Becket

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9 from Monday, October 5, through Thursday, October 8, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Lee

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 12.2 from Monday, October 5, through Thursday, October 8, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Drivers who are traveling through the areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and could be impacted due to an emergency.