(WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a cone zone alert, as more construction is scheduled for the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge next week.

According to MassDOT, multiple streets in Agawam and West Springfield will be closed overnight from next Tuesday through Friday morning.

Crews will close Springfield Street, Suffield Street, River Street, and Walnut Street.

Work is slated to start at 7 p.m. and ends at 7 a.m.

Detour signs will be posted to guide drivers through the area.