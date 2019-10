PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two roads in Palmer will be closed for construction work early Thursday morning.

Palmer Police announced that State Street will be closed from River Street to Hillside Street.

Bacon Street will also be closed from the intersection with Route 32 to Palmer Road in Ware.

The paving starts at 7 a.m. and is expected to be finished by 4 p.m.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead and seek alternate routes as traffic delays are expected.