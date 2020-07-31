Construction on 1-90 East, West in Blandford, Russell, Otis, Becket, Lee next week

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – MassDOT will be doing construction and maintenance at specific locations on Interstate 90 eastbound and westbound in Blandford, Russell, Becket, and Lee.   

The work is scheduled to begin at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3rd, and will continue at different locations and time frames through 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 7. 

MassDOT said travel will be maintained on I-90 through the work zones. The locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows: 

  • Blandford and Russell: Center median excavating operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound from Mile Marker 31 to Mile Marker 34 from Monday, August 3, through Thursday, August 6, from 7:00 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work will require the closure of the high-speed lane. 
  • Blandford: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 30 on Wednesday, August 5, and Thursday, August 6, from 6:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. The work will require the closure of the middle lane and climbing lane and will leave open only the high-speed lane during these operations. 
  • Russell: Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 34.5 on Monday, August 3, through Friday, August 7, from 7:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m.  The work will require shoulder closures during these operations. 
  • Otis: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 21.9 from Monday, August 3, through Wednesday, August 5, from 7:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m.  The work will require varying high-speed lane or low-speed lane closures. 
  • Becket: Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 17, from Monday, August 3, through Thursday, August 6, from 6:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. There will be intermittent shoulder and right-lane closures during the workday. 
  • Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 15.9 on Thursday, August 6, and Friday, August 7, from 7:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m.  The work will require varying high-speed lane and low-speed lane closures. 
  • Lee: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 12.2 on Wednesday, August 5, and Thursday, August 6, from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be low-speed lane closures during the workday. 

Drivers traveling through the areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled road work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

22News Traffic Trackers

Donate Today