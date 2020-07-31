Construction on 1-90 East, West in Blandford, Russell, Otis, Becket, Lee next week

(WWLP) – MassDOT will be doing construction and maintenance at specific locations on Interstate 90 eastbound and westbound in Blandford, Russell, Becket, and Lee.

The work is scheduled to begin at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3rd, and will continue at different locations and time frames through 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 7.

MassDOT said travel will be maintained on I-90 through the work zones. The locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:

Blandford and Russell : Center median excavating operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound from Mile Marker 31 to Mile Marker 34 from Monday, August 3, through Thursday, August 6, from 7:00 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work will require the closure of the high-speed lane.

: Center median excavating operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound from Mile Marker 31 to Mile Marker 34 from Monday, August 3, through Thursday, August 6, from 7:00 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work will require the closure of the high-speed lane. Blandford : Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 30 on Wednesday, August 5, and Thursday, August 6, from 6:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. The work will require the closure of the middle lane and climbing lane and will leave open only the high-speed lane during these operations.

: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 30 on Wednesday, August 5, and Thursday, August 6, from 6:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. The work will require the closure of the middle lane and climbing lane and will leave open only the high-speed lane during these operations. Russell : Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 34.5 on Monday, August 3, through Friday, August 7, from 7:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. The work will require shoulder closures during these operations.

: Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 34.5 on Monday, August 3, through Friday, August 7, from 7:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. The work will require shoulder closures during these operations. Otis : Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 21.9 from Monday, August 3, through Wednesday, August 5, from 7:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. The work will require varying high-speed lane or low-speed lane closures.

: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 21.9 from Monday, August 3, through Wednesday, August 5, from 7:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. The work will require varying high-speed lane or low-speed lane closures. Becket : Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 17, from Monday, August 3, through Thursday, August 6, from 6:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. There will be intermittent shoulder and right-lane closures during the workday.

: Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 17, from Monday, August 3, through Thursday, August 6, from 6:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. There will be intermittent shoulder and right-lane closures during the workday. Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 15.9 on Thursday, August 6, and Friday, August 7, from 7:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. The work will require varying high-speed lane and low-speed lane closures.

Lee: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 12.2 on Wednesday, August 5, and Thursday, August 6, from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be low-speed lane closures during the workday.

Drivers traveling through the areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled road work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.