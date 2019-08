NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Glendale Road in Northampton will be reduced to one lane for paving until 5:00 p.m. Friday.

According to the City of Northampton, the first layer of pavement will be installed on Glendale Road from the Easthampton town line to 230 feet south of Westhampton Road.

Heavy delays are expected and the City is advising drivers to seek alternate routes.

View our Live Traffic Map here.