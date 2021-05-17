Construction on I-90 expected to cause traffic delays in Otis, Blandford, Lee

(WWLP) – MassDOT has announced bridge and shoulder work on the interstate this week, spanning Blandford, Otis, Becket, and Lee.

The construction started Monday night and is set to continue until Friday. There won’t be any detours but expect traffic.

There will be intermittent lane closures, and drivers will be able to travel through the work zone. The location and schedule for the bridge and shoulder repair operations will be as follows:

Blandford: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 30, from Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Otis: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23, from Tuesday, May 18, through Friday, May 21, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Becket: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9, from Tuesday, May 18, through Friday, May 21, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lee: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 10, on Tuesday, May 18, Wednesday, May 19, and Thursday, May 20, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Shoulder repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound from Mile Marker 7 to Mile Marker 8, on Wednesday, May 19, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.