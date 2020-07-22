Construction on Memorial Drive in Chicopee expected to improve accessibility to businesses in the area

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A major construction project is currently being worked on along parts of Memorial Drive in Chicopee.

This project is aimed at making sidewalks and building new entrance ways to businesses in the area. 22News shot video of work being done near the intersection of Memorial Drive and James Street.

Frontera Grill is a restaurant that stands right in that intersection. Federico Mendiola, the owner, told 22News that the project also includes filling potholes and fixing the curbs on the side of the roads making businesses more accessible for drivers and pedestrians.

“You know it’s for the best for later, right now they aren’t working as much so it looks pretty. That’s what they’re going for so in all it’s good for the businesses around here,” Mendiola said.

Mendiola also said construction in front of his business has been going on for about two months. No major detours were put in place at the intersection.

22News left messages for MassDOT to find out when this project would be completed, and are waiting to hear back.