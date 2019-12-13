Construction on Morgan-Sullivan Bridge continues with road closures this weekend

Watch Live
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT updated its closure times for the Morgan-Sullivan bridge – as its replacement continues. 

The bridge connecting Agawam and West Springfield will be closed for two periods through the weekend. 

Vehicles will be detoured from 8 p.m. tomorrow to 6 a.m. Monday. 

Then all next week, the bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. the following morning. MassDOT said crews will be pouring concrete and install bridge beams. 

Again, that’s this weekend and next week so it’s advised to plan ahead. 

