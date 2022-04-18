NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are scheduled to begin construction on Pleasant Street in Northampton this week.

According to the Northampton Police Department, detail officers will be directing traffic through the Pleasant Street improvement project. The last phase is being conducted on Pleasant Street between Hockanum Road and the roundabout at Conz Street.

The Ludlow Construction Company is contracted to make improvements that include roadway reconstruction, drainage work, upgrades to the sidewalk, and pavement markings. The project is scheduled to be completed by Fall.

Drivers may experience delays in the area.