WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working on a portion of Boston Road in Wilbraham Tuesday.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area of 2423 Boston Road in Wilbraham from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drivers should expect delays during their commute in this vicinity.

No additional information was provided however, MassDOT is conducting the work.