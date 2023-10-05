SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbus Day weekend is one of the busiest times of the year on state highways.

MassDOT will stop workers conducting construction beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday and will resume road work on Tuesday, October 10. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, travel in off-peak hours, and consider public transportation.

The highway assistance program is increasing patrols on major roadways to support drivers who may need roadside assistance.

If you’re in the eastern part of the state, the Sumner Tunnel in Boston will be open for traffic. It is normally closed on weekends due to construction. The MBTA Commuter Rail will offer unlimited travel for $10 on October 7, 8, and 9.

“We anticipate higher than normal traffic volume on major roadways beginning on Thursday, October 5,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Many people have a three-day weekend and will be traveling around New England to make the most of it. We encourage motorists to make their trips when traffic may be low, check the weather forecasts, consider public transportation, and remember the rules of the road.”