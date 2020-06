WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic on Boston Road in Wilbraham will be affected by construction for the next few weeks, according to police.

The Wilbraham Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of Boston Road between Cottage Avenue and the Palmer town line while crews work on road.

If you do need to travel that way, you are advised to plan ahead for lengthy delays.

Are you traveling in the area? Here is the live Waze traffic map.