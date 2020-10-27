Construction to close several lanes on Mass Pike from Blandford to Lee this week

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be several lane closures on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Blandford, Russell, Otis, Becket, and Lee this week due to ongoing construction.
According to MassDOT, the work in some locations began at 7:00 a.m. on Monday and will continue at different locations and time frames until Friday at 3:30 p.m.
The locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:
Blandford and Russell
- Shoulder construction operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound from Mile Marker 36 to Mile Marker 29 from Monday through Thursday from 7:00 p.m. each night until 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work will require intermittent lane closures throughout the night.
Russell
- Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 34.5 from Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require shoulder closures.
Otis
- Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23 from Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane shifts.
Becket
- Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9 from Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.
Lee
- Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 12.2 on Wednesday and on Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.