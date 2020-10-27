Construction to close several lanes on Mass Pike from Blandford to Lee this week

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be several lane closures on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Blandford, Russell, Otis, Becket, and Lee this week due to ongoing construction.

According to MassDOT, the work in some locations began at 7:00 a.m. on Monday and will continue at different locations and time frames until Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:

Blandford and Russell

Shoulder construction operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound from Mile Marker 36 to Mile Marker 29 from Monday through Thursday from 7:00 p.m. each night until 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work will require intermittent lane closures throughout the night.

Russell

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 34.5 from Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require shoulder closures.

Otis

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23 from Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane shifts.

Becket

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9 from Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Lee

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 12.2 on Wednesday and on Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

View the live traffic map

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.