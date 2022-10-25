LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Converse Street in Longmeadow is closed after a car hit a utility pole Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, Converse Street is closed from Dwight Road to Dickinson Street due to a car hitting a telephone pole. According to the Eversource outage map, the power is out for more than 600 residents. Power is expected to be restored by 5:15 p.m.

MAP: Converse Street in Longmeadow

Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route.